It is no secret that membership at local veterans clubs around the big lake has been dwindling over the past few decades. Previous membership was mostly comprised of WWII and Korean ex-GIs, but through attrition those numbers have dwindled and not been replaced appreciably by younger members of those who served during the Vietnam, Afghanistan or Iraq eras.
Joe Schweich, a member of the Isle chapter of the VFW, is concerned about the membership condition with his chapter and other groups around Mille Lacs, and submitted a summary of what he sees as the plight of the local service groups:
Every generation of military veterans has had their time in the spotlight. From entering their tour of duty as new recruits to spending their time and energy in a journey that only a fraction of the men and women of America have experienced. Most who spent time in the military did not make it a life-long career, but felt they owned their country at least some allegiance as a soldier.
Entering the military service, GI’s took an oath of loyalty to their country and the principals for which it stands. They promised to defend the U.S. from aggression of all enemies foreign and domestic.
Upon returning from their duties as a soldiers, men and women often looked for continued fellowship with their comrades in arms. Many found that fellowship through joining local veterans clubs.
Veteran’s groups were begun and cared for by previous veterans who stepped up in the past to help provide invaluable services to ex-GIs, their families and these clubs morphed into being important adjusts to their local communities.
Veterans were there, by the ready, to assist their local citizens in many different ways, including contributions of time, manpower, service and financial donations. These donations were routine and perhaps even taken for granted.
During the past few decades, however, those vets from WWII along with tose from the Korean Conflict have grown older and many have even passed, leaving a void in the ranks of many Veterans organizations locally and statewide, and there are simply very few younger vets available to fill the ranks of the old and departed in those many vets clubs around he country.
Across the nation, vet’s clubs have been forced to close their doors due to lack of active membership, and with those closures many of the services provided by these clubs have also be en shuttled.
Although most vets clubs in the Mille Lacs area are still open, many are hangin on by a shoestring, and there is an overall, urgent need to fill the seats of the club officers who manage the funds and activities vital to area communities.
So, this is a real plea from me, Joe Schweich: “We must have younger veterans step up and fulfill their duty to the community and to our brotherhood. The days of paying dues and trusting the leadership to direct our affairs has since passed. Without younger personnel volunteering their time as leaders in our vet’s group’s we will no longer be able to support our local schools and others of need with the services they have been accustomed to.”
Schweich went on to ask, “Without a strong membership, what would our local parades look like without a color guard? Who will maintain our celebrations such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veteran’s Day as well as take care of our local veteran’s cemeteries. Who will be there to comfort spouses and families of our fallen comrades?”
“So, it is time for a new guard to take over the reins at our local clubs by getting involved in Veteran’s organizations, especially in Isle, Onamia and Garrison.”
Listed below are contact points for joining the local service organizations:
Onamia Legion and VFW 38692 US Hwy. 169, at the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 27; MSA Flagship and VFW on Big Point north of Isle just off Hwy. 47 at 5357 Whistle Road; and the Garrison VFW at 27234 Monroe St. near the Hwy.169 and Hwy. 18 intersection. The Isle local VFW meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., with an open invitation for any ex-service man or woman to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.