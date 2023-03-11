Joe Nathan

Joe Nathan

Visiting a home that youngsters are building for a low-income family was one of the best mornings I’ve spent in years. Fortunately, this is happening all over Minnesota in suburban, rural and urban communities via a free program called Youthbuild.

Learning how valuable this is for the 16-to-24-year-old participating students and state taxpayers, several legislators introduced bills expanding these programs. Here are brief summaries of participants’ experiences, research documenting Youthbuild’s value, and what legislators are proposing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.