Bezhigoogaabawiikwe, Yvette Garbow, 52-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation with Obizaan officiating. Interment will be in the Indian Pointe Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Bezhigoogaabawiikwe, Yvette Garbow was born on February 26, 1969, in Onamia, Minnesota to Reginald and Mary (Benjamin) Garbow. She liked to spend her time with the grandchildren, playing bingo, and watching movies. Yvette enjoyed cooking and visiting and laughing with family.
She is survived by her daughters, Geraldine Garbow, Shayelee Jackson, Izannia Nickaboine; sons, Quentin Garbow Sr., Antonio Garbow-Hanks; brother, Leonard Garbow; and many loving grandchildren, special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; grandparents; aunts; and uncles.
