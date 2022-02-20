Those 12 men from the Mille Lacs Raiders who medalled at the Great River Conference Individual Wrestling Championship meet last week took time to pose for a photo. As a team, the Raiders won the event, with Zach Remer (holding his championship chart) the lone Raider to win a first-place medal. He was surrounded in the photo by seven teammates who finished second, four who won third-place medals and two others who place fourth and fifth.
The Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the Great River Conference Individual Wrestling Tournament on Friday, Feb. 11 at Onamia High and came away with their first title as a team in this event since 2018. The Raiders, who had 12 of their 14 men medal, clobbered their way to the top, scoring 218.5 points, well ahead of the second place Rush City-Braham team with 198.5.
The Raiders had eight finalists, but only Zach Remer was able to capture an individual GRC title. After a bye and a :22-second pin, Remer faced a tough opponent from Ogilvie in Deegan Birkaker who sported a 37-6 record. After a quiet first two periods with Zach getting the only points with a take-down, things opened up. Remer added a quick third-period escape and a take-down and then added two more take-downs, one with a three-point near-fall, to finish off his Ogilvie opponent, 12-3.
Zach will head into the postseason with a record of 36-1.
Carter Addickes, Chase Calander, Cam Wilkes, Tucker Strecker, Landyn Remer, Daniel Miller, and Jake Wind all found their way into the final round of the tourney, but were not able to secure a gold medal and each placed second.
Grabbing third-place medals for the Raiders were Bailey Geist, Chris Ecker, Creedon Spengler and Joe Bistodeau. Diego Salinas took fourth and Finn Schweidler placed fifth.
Coach Josh Hughley said this year’s title win was earned because all 14 kids contributed at the meet. “It takes a lot to get everybody firing on all cylinders, but today they did it,” Hughley said.
The Raiders won both the Team dual and Individual tournament championships for the 2021-2022 season. It was the seventh time in their history that the Raiders won both titles. Because of that success, their coach, Josh Hughley, was named the Great River Conference “Coach of the Year.”
