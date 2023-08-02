McGregor’s Minnesota National Golf Club and Resort will host a free outdoor movie experience, “Movies on the Green” Saturday, Aug. 5 beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Bring your own chairs and blankets. Concessions and drinks will be available for purchase, no outside food or beverage will be allowed.

  

