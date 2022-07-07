Onamia Academy (OA) started a new tradition this year of having a picnic on the last day of school with the students, staff, and the Nexus staff. OA principal Jenny Stumpf said, “School staff grilled hotdogs outside for lunch for all students and staff, we played outside games and ended the day with freezies. Besides the mosquitoes, we had a great last day of school.” OA plans to keep this going every last day of school moving forward.
The teachers had a staff development day June 8 to finish grades for last quarter and met to do some planning for next year. OA is going to move some classrooms around this summer to create a computer lab - currently the students don’t have access to typing programs (such as Google Docs) or Google Slides. OA wants to create a computer lab so they can work on typing and create stories and slideshows, etc.
The Onamia high school library is donating the computers to OA that they no longer use, so the lab won’t cost anything to build. OA is waiting to put together the teacher schedule until they are done hiring. They have openings for a math teacher, a social studies teacher, and a phy ed teacher at this time. Stumpf said, “We have no licensed applicants that have applied for any of the positions. However, it is only June so there is still time.”
Onamia Academy had its graduation ceremony on June 16. The original graduation day was set for June 3, but due to COVID-19 in the building, decided to push graduation back. Stumpf said, “We are excited that we waited because it allowed us to spend a little extra time planning it, to make it extra special.”
Onamia school board member Brian Barnett attended the graduation and Stumpf said, “Thank you to Brian for coming and helping celebrate with us.” She went on to say, “This year we really wanted to make it look like a formal graduation ceremony and make the graduates feel special. We had a stage, and the staff were dressed in graduation gowns, we also had live music, and a slideshow.” Stumpf added, “we got lots of compliments about how great the ceremony was and how special the graduates felt.”
OA just completed the eight days of summer school and had 29 students attend this year. Stumpf said, “The students did two book studies in English, created a golf course out of cardboard in math/STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math), and did a lot of outside time during phy ed. We teamed up with the 21st Century grant program (at Onamia schools) and were able to do a fishing launch on our last day, which the guys really enjoyed. We really had a great summer school this year.”
