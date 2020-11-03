Numbers as of November 3, 2020
Nationally, it was being reported as of 11:30 p.m. that Joe Biden had 205 electoral college votes, while Donald Trump had 136 (according to MSNBC).
These numbers below reflect the vote counts for Aitkin County.
6,256 - Donald Trump and Michael Pence (R)
3,604 - Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris (DFL)
15 - Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson (IND ALL)
24 - Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (Green)
22 - Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (IND)
24 - Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (IND)
2 - Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier (SOC & LIB)
3 - Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett (SOC WRKRS)
55 - Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (LIB)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.