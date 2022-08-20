DAISY Award Dena Pribbenow

Mandi Rooker; Internal Medicine Physician Mark Bostrom, DO; DAISY Award winner Dena Pribbenow, LPN; and Amanda Fort.

 submitted

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Licensed Practical Nurse Dena Pribbenow, Brainerd, was recently honored with the organization’s DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses in recognition of her compassionate care of an elderly woman with a complex medical history.

Colleagues of Pribbenow and the patient’s two daughters gathered in the Internal Medicine Clinic August 1 for a ceremony presenting her with the prestigious award.

