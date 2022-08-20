Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Licensed Practical Nurse Dena Pribbenow, Brainerd, was recently honored with the organization’s DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses in recognition of her compassionate care of an elderly woman with a complex medical history.
Colleagues of Pribbenow and the patient’s two daughters gathered in the Internal Medicine Clinic August 1 for a ceremony presenting her with the prestigious award.
Because of the patient’s recent decline in health, she and her family needed extra guidance, attention, and support from professionals. Pribbenow went above and beyond as a professional nurse with her compassionate words and actions. She was not only there for the patient in her most difficult moments but also for family members as they decided what the next best steps were for their mom.
The nominator wrote, “At times my sister and I would cry to Dena, coming to reality with the changing of our mom and the next steps we had to take. She took time out of her busy schedule to sit with us or have a phone conversation as things arose. Dena brought hope and a new perspective to our family when we needed it the most. At one of my mom’s last appointments, she was at her worst. My mom was exhausted. We were exhausted. Dr. Bostrom just finished with a draining appointment and in came Dena at the end. It could have been a very awkward moment, but Dena took the initiative, and care, to confront my mom. She gave my mom the pep talk that she NEEDED to hear at that moment! Dena spoke with pep, sympathy, and understanding. Dena’s impromptu go get em’ speech changed my mom’s perspective, and because of that, it has relieved the unwanted stress in our family. Our family looks forward to continuing to work with Dena and Dr. Bostrom. They make a fantastic team!”
Pribbenow, who has been a member of CRMC’s staff for 10 years, worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for seven years before becoming a nurse. She earned her nursing degree at Central Lakes College in Staples.
CRMC implemented the DAISY award this year and Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse Kelly Hagestuen was the first recipient.
Nurses receiving the award are chosen by a committee at CRMC. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin, and a beautiful meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
