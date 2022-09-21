Be A Pal volunteers send letters to residents at local nursing homes.
In a world of emails and text messages, Be A Pal set out to write a few letters.
Jess Vogt is this organization’s founder and executive director, and the idea came to her amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “We wanted to reach out and have some connections outside of our house,” explained Vogt. So, she reached out to a local nursing home, handwrote seasons greetings cards to all the residents, and was surprised when 12 responded in the first week.
“The need for this became immediate,” said Vogt.
The Need
According to an article on the National Library of Medicine website, an elder orphan was a term created “to describe individuals living alone with little to no support system.” With people living longer and family spread over wider distances, the number of elder orphans “is expected to increase as the United States population continues to age,” as explained further in the report.
There are currently 13 different establishments across Crow Wing and Aitkin Counties that are connected with the program. In Aitkin, Be A Pal works alongside Golden Horizons and Aicota.
However, the service is not limited to those living in a facility. “We also have opened the program up to seniors living at home,” explained Vogt.
Become a pen pal
To become a pen pal, there is a simple form to fill out on the Be A Pal website. It includes your name, mailing address and a few other questions. It can be found here at beapalmn.org/apply-now.
There are three different ways to participate in the program. The pen pal option will pair you with a pal who is looking to reply to your letters with a letter of their own, a colored picture, or a short message depending on their abilities.
The no reply option is for those looking to be paired up with a pal who is not able to reply, but still enjoys getting your letters. This is also an excellent choice for schools hoping to participate.
The last option is to become a Pal Companion. This is a different commitment in that you would spend time with your pals in person at a scheduled event that rotates facilities. There is also a brief training course required.
How is Golden Horizons enjoying the program so far? “They like it,” replied activities director Robin Gerard. “I like that they come every week.”
“The main goal, we just want every participant to feel like they are loved, cared about, supported and not alone,” explained Vogt.
How to donate
The community can best support Be A Pal by signing up to volunteer, making a monetary donation on the Be A Pal website at beapalmn.org, donating postage, envelopes, or gas cards from Holiday and following its Facebook page at Facebook.com/beapalmn/.
For item donations, please reach out to Jess via email at Jess@beapalmn.org.
