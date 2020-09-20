Robert Warren Bicknell, 59, Cuyuna, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
He was born March 25, 1961 in Aitkin to Henry and Emily (Barron) Bicknell. Robert graduated from Aitkin High School and joined the United States Navy in 1979. Robert was employed at Grand Casino Mille Lacs and worked the loading dock. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, video games and especially his pets. Robert will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Bicknell.
Robert is survived by his brother, James Bicknell, St. Paul; three sisters: Barbara Hilliard, North St. Paul; Donna O’Brien, Dayton, Nevada and Juanita Bicknell, Richfield; other relatives and friends.
Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held Monday, Sept. 21 at 12 p.m. at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
