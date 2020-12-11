Robert Leroy Larson, 84, Palisade, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
He was born April 9, 1936 in Braham to George and Mildred (Hockenson) Larson. Robert grew up in Brunswick on a farm with his mom and dad and sister. He later moved to East Bethel and lived on a farm there. Robert was united in marriage to Connie and they had four children. He loved snowmobiling with friends and family. Robert enjoyed going fishing, deer hunting and watching football. Robert worked as a heat treater at Med-Tek until his retirement. He then moved to Palisade to enjoy his retirement.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and son, Mike Larson.
Robert is survived by daughters: Shelly (Keith) Voigt, Melanie Larson and Melissa Larson; grandchildren, Jenna Larson and Kaylee Voigt; sister, Joan Bronson; many other relatives and friends and girlfriend, Jo Petersen.
To honor Robert’s wishes, no services will be held. Interment will be at Fish Lake Cemetery, Mora. To leave a condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
