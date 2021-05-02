Stanley Joseph Skrzypek, Jr., 63, died Monday, April 26, 2021 in Aitkin.
He was born March 16, 1958 in Minneapolis to Stanley Joseph and Genevieve Caroline (Olson) Skrzypek, Sr. He worked many different jobs but mostly he enjoyed his job as a cook. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and being with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Stanley is survived by his close friend, Enira Carmichael and her children: Eva, Jeffery and Christy; grandchildren: Mya, Tayah, Hailey, Natalie, Chayann and Niko; brothers: Darrell (Judy) Skrzypek, Dennis Skrzypek and Richard (Penni) Skrzypek; sisters, Linda Hunter and Sherry (John) Fuss; special nephew, Chris; special niece, Genny; and many other special relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held Friday, April 30, 2021 at Rabbit Lake Cemetery, Aitkin. Pastor Dallas Smith officiated.
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin was in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
