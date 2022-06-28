On a sunny evening last week at Round Lake near Tamarack, neighbors gathered at a lakeside watering hole to listen to information about how extractive industries have the potential to harm the area’s water and air resources.
Tom and Lynn Anderson, whose family has had a lake home near Round Lake for generations, presented a series of maps and posters highlighting potential threats to the area’s many connected water features such as lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands and groundwater resources. The Andersons are part of a group called Tamarack Water Alliance that also includes other local landowners and nonprofits.
The Andersons have been encouraging other residents of their watershed and surrounding areas to become educated and involved so that they can be more active constituents. They hope this will help neighbors to more effectively participate as Talon Metals-Rio Tinto corporations work to gather public input and create informed consent about the proposed Tamarack Nickel Mine near Round Lake.
Patrons of the restaurant where the gathering took place listened and asked questions about how they could be assured the proposed mining would take place in a responsible manner.
A resident of Tamarack who was at the restaurant for dinner, expressed the opinion that there is a lot of common ground — that everyone can agree that clean water and air are important. He and a number of others gathered there also strongly advocated for economic development; good union jobs that pay well is another value that was brought forward in the discussion.
Tamarack is in the 1855 Treaty ceded territory, which means members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribes have the right to hunt and gather unimpeded. Tribes expressed concern that the manoomin (wild rice), fish and other water-related resources they depend on may be harmed by sulfates in the air and water resulting from mining activities.
