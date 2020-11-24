It’s been a tradition in McGregor for 50-plus years, and in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might never have been as important.
“I’m thinking there’s going to be a lot of people staying home,” said Pat Anderson, a member of the McGregor VFW Post 2747 Auxiliary that will serve a Thanksgiving meal Thursday. “I’m thinking we’re going to get a lot of take-out orders.”
“I figured the community would miss it if we didn’t do it,” she added. “Our organization is there to help the community.”
The meal will be take-out only this year, due to the pandemic, and served from noon-3 p.m.
The cost of the meal is a free-will offering, and the VFW will deliver meals within the McGregor city limits.
In addition to members of the auxiliary making the meal, the VFW Commander Steve Olson and the Quartermaster Harold Kruse were involved.
The meal will feature turkey, with each of six members of the auxiliary making a turkey.
In addition, there will be yams, corn, homemade rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy and dressing.
Anderson said that the event normally draws between 80-100 people, depending on the year. She didn’t want to venture a guess, though, on how many people would get a meal this year.
“I think we’ll have a lot of fun doing it,” Anderson said.
For more information or to place an order, contact the McGregor VFW at 218-768-3500.
