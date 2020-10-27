As October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Healing Opportunity Provided Equally – known as HOPE – has made a call asking the community for help.
The group made its annual appeal letter to the public at the beginning of the month, and, already, numerous community donations – too many to count and not miss someone – have rolled in.
HOPE serves victims and survivors of domestic abuse in Aitkin, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs counties, as well as surrounding rural areas.
The donations are needed, as HOPE has seen a large rise across the board in terms of people needing help since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, said HOPE Executive Director Megan Cummings.
“COVID-19 has added to and magnified already toxic situations,” Cummings said, saying financial situations likely became worse in light of pandemic-related layoffs, or that a person in an abusive relationship could lose his or her support system (family, friends, coworkers, etc.) by being isolated at home with an abuser.
“There is no escape, there is no safety net if they’re required to stay home,” she said. “I think it just added that extra stressor, bringing unhealthy relationships to dangerous levels for many.”
Some examples of what HOPE saw increase:
• Crisis line calls (available by calling 888-276-1720), which cover after-hours calls to advocates, increased from 48 calls to 136 from 2019 to 2020 in the period from March to October.
• Emergency safe housing assistance requests increased over that same period of time from 19 to 26. During that period, HOPE received a grant to add an additional safe housing apartment.
• Total people served, which include everything from financial help to emergency housing to clothing or food, increased from 217 over that same period of time in 2019 to 365 in 2020.
HOPE also added an email helpline over the last several months, available at help@aitkinhope.org, and a contact area on its website.
“We saw pretty early on that the standard hours, from 9 a.m.-4p.m. Monday through Friday, that people weren’t physically able to come to us,” explained Cummings, who added that phone calls aren’t always possible now with people working from home more. It can be unsafe.
“That’s where the emails and the website became important, 24-7,” she said.
Cummings said she and her staff, though, have managed to keep providing services throughout the pandemic, staggering staffing to keep things as safe as possible.
“We did not ever close our doors,” Cummings said.
Now, Cummings is hopeful donations will continue. She said donations remain local, as HOPE buys goods and hires contractors locally whenever possible.
She also said that volunteer help is always welcome.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” Cummings said.
To volunteer, call 218-927-2327.
The donation wish list for HOPE includes:
• Gift cards for grocery, gas and retail
• New and unopened packages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, paper towels, shampoo and conditioner, laundry detergent, personal care products and feminine hygiene products.
