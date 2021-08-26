Mora Municipal Airport (KJMR) will be hosting its annual fly-in event on Saturday, September 18, 2021 beginning at 8:00 am and running until 12:00 pm. This is an event for the entire family, with free gifts for youth and adults. Admission is free.
Scheduled activities
• The event will open with the Presentation of Colors by the American Legion Club of Mora at 8:00 am.
• The Mora Lions Club will be serving an all-you-can eat pancake breakfast for $6 per person with Pilots in Command eating for free. All proceeds will go to the Mora Lions Club to support community based projects and donations.
• A paper airplane contest is scheduled at 10:00 am. The contest is open to all ages; however, the prize of a free airplane ride provided by a local pilot will be awarded to the youth (age 17 or under) with the winning paper airplane flight.
Other attractions and details
• Hawk Aviation will be offering airplane rides for $35 a person.
• This year’s event will again include a static tractor display. All tractor owners are encouraged to bring their equipment to the event. Airport equipment will also be on display.
• All pilots will receive a 5¢ discount on aviation fuel on the day of the event.
• This event is scheduled rain or shine.
The Mora Fly-In is brought to you by the City of Mora and its Airport Advisory Board, with support from Kwik Trip, Mora Lions Club, Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., Spire Credit Union, and the local aviation community. Mora Municipal Airport is located at 2085 Mahogany Street, Mora, MN 55051.
