Arbor month activities in Aitkin benefited from sunny, cool weather and plentiful volunteers. The City of Aitkin also rolled out its Tree City U.S.A. flag, which is being displayed by Minnesota DNR Private Lands Forester Troy Holcomb and Aitkin Street Department Supervisor Bob Nicko.
Other volunteers planting a windbreak along Bunker Hill Dr. on May 12 were city administrator Rose Beverly and city council member Kathy Galliger. Far right is Lon Nicko from the Aitkin Street Department. Other county and city crew members also helped with site prep and planting. Inset left, Beverly planting a pine tree; inset right, Holcomb and Bob Nicko.
The trees chosen for this windbreak planting were selected for their hardiness and salt tolerance – Bunker Hill Drive, like most streets in Minnesota, is salted in the winter to prevent ice buildup and that can adversely affect nearby trees. The trees came from The Greenhouse in Aitkin.
