Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union will host free Community Shred Days at its Aitkin office located at 961 Second St NW, Aitkin on  June 7 from 11 a.m.-noon.

Shredding documents that have your personal information can be a great way to protect yourself from identity theft by keeping the wrong person from finding your Social Security number, financial account numbers, credit card numbers and any other valuable identifying data.

Through a partnership with Paper Storm Document Shredding, Mid Minnesota is offering free shredding at all its locations, including this local option.

The credit union asks that you limit documents to three boxes. Mid Minnesota staff will be on hand to assist people. Shred Day will take place rain or shine.

Mid Minnesota also recommends these additional ways to protect your identity:

•Set-up a “junk” email address for mailings or ordering products online.

•Monitor your bank statements and credit card statements regularly.

•Review your credit report (at a minimum) once a year at: www.annualcreditreport.com

•Shred all financial information.

•Have payments directly deposited into your account

•Empty your wallet of extras. Carry your birth certificate and passport only when necessary.

•Keep an emergency list of all your financial account numbers and credit card accounts in a safe location.

•Strengthen your passwords: minimum of eight characters; use numbers, lowercase, uppercase and special characters, pick themes and phrases; don’t use names or phrases about yourself; and use different passwords for everything.

