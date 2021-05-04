May is Arbor Month in Minnesota. Aitkin county kicked off its tree-planting activities on Friday with an event in the city’s new Tibbetts Natural Area, across the Ripple River from the city park. Ninety third graders from Rippleside Elementary learned how to plant their three tree seedings, what resources trees need, and the many values trees provide. A team of experts from DNR Forestry and the Aitkin County Land Dept, shown here, helped teachers and students plant the trees. Above center (yellow shirt) is Aitkin DNR timber program forester Steve Sovinski, to his right is Assistant County Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson, then DNR seasonal firefighter Landon Goble Sr. County Forester Tom Parkin and ISD1 Community Ed Director Lara Parkin. Bryson (left) from Mr. Williams’ class was one of the students planting red pine and white spruce trees on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.