Avila Kunstleben
A girl, Avila Genevieve, was born Nov. 23, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Beth and Eric Kunstleben.
Grandparents are Mike and Jenny Holden, Brainerd; Melvin Kunstleben, Waite Park; and Ronny Kunstleben, Paynesville.
Colt Bridge
A boy, Colt Thomas, weighing 8 lbs. 12 oz., was born Nov. 26, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to EmiJo Cerise and Lucas Bridge.
Grandparents are Steve and Michelle Cerise, Breezy Point; Pam Bridge, Pine River; and Danny Bridge, Pequot Lakes.
