Glory Baptist Church welcomes all women to a Christmas Gathering “The Sounds of Christmas” on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. Come and enjoy an inspirational message from special guest speaker and vocalist, Jenni Thyng. Desserts and beverages will be served. Thyng is a “live out loud” speaker and vocalist. She is an identity crisis survivor who uses life lessons, humor, and most importantly scripture, to speak to the hearts of others. She is no stranger to mishaps, stumbling blocks, judgment, pride … and victory over it all in Jesus Christ.

