Joined his Lord and Savior on March 3, 2021 in Lake Havasu, AZ. Dick was born to Carl and Opal (Dahl) Meleen on August 12, 1941 in St. Cloud, Minn. He grew up and graduated from Milaca High School.
He married Norma Lindell. They had three children. In 1987, he married Ruth Ann Rankin. They shared 33 years of marriage. During his working career Dick held a variety of Jobs. He always took pride in his work. After retirement, he and Ruth spent ten enjoyable winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ, where he met many new friends playing bocce ball and walking Rotary Park. Dick will be remembered for his hearty laugh, joking spirit, and friendly banter. He was proud of his grandchildren and his 38 years of sobriety with God’s help. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Dick was preceded to Heaven by his parents; his infant son, Duane Richard, Jr.; his sisters, Beverly Anderson and Elaine Benson; and his brothers, Burton and James.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; his son, Troy; his daughter, Sherri (Tim) Kessler; his grandchildren, Amanda, Hailey, Nicholas, and Jacob; brother, Jerry; special little friend, Kallie; many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
A private family service will be held in Minnesota at a later date. May he rest in the ever-loving arms of Our Father.
