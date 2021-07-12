Helvi Nelson, 92, Tamarack, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
Helvi Hilda was born the second of six children to Oscar and Hilda (Oja) Rinta on Feb. 12, 1929. After graduating from McGregor High School in 1948, Helvi worked at a record shop and later at the turkey processing plant in Aitkin. On May 14, 1949 Helvi married Clyde Nelson, a union that would last 72 years, ending with Clyde’s passing just five weeks prior to her own.
Helvi worked tirelessly behind the scenes tending to her family as a homemaker. After raising their three children, Helvi worked as a home health aide serving residents in Aitkin County, as well as, Buffalo, Minnesota, where they also maintained a residence for a time. Helvi loved to dance with Clyde and they loved music. They danced throughout their life together with the last one around their kitchen island. Helvi had a green thumb and tended to flowers (inside and out) as well as a produce garden. She focused her love and attention on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with caring dedication and purposeful intention she shared her skills and talents throughout the years. Helvi was a faithful member of Round Lake Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she sang in the choir, volunteered in innumerous ways and was an active member of the Women’s Guild. In her retirement years, she and Clyde enjoyed winters in Arizona where she soaked up sunshine and extended time with grandchildren.
Helvi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clyde Nelson; sisters, Violet Redetzke and Ella Nordmeier; and a great-grandson; August. She is survived by sons, Gary (Cindy) Nelson, Tamarack; Ronald (Lynette) Nelson, Phoenix, Arizona; and Bruce (Heidi) Nelson, Tamarack; her sister, Irene Johnson, Bemidji; brothers, Alvin (Carmen) Rinta, Tamarack; and Dean (Ginny) Rinta, Darby, Montana; grandchildren; Susan (Luke) Schoenfeldt, Zimmerman; Pamela (JD) Anderson, Ham Lake; Kara (Evan) Giovanni, Mayer, Arizona; Korry (Lupita) Nelson, Peoria, Arizona; Nathan (Wulan) Nelson, Tucson, Arizona; Andy (Janell) Nelson, Shakopee; Lisa (Matt) Roberts, Bemidji; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be noon, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Round Lake Presbyterian Church, McGregor. Pastor John Yingling will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Round Lake Cemetery, followed by lunch and fellowship at the church.
Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
