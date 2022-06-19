St. John’s Lutheran Church celebrates seniors

Graduating seniors, front, from left: Natalie Henry, Isabella Westerlund and Connor Rose. Also pictured are the St. John’s quilters, center, from left: Linda Bauer, Elaine Wegner, Donna Hasskamp and Jane Kiphuth; back: Florence Landrus, Debbie Schultz, Joy Janzen, Pastor David Becker and Joyce Schlinger.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, Aitkin, celebrated graduating seniors May 22, by presenting each of them with a quilt made by the St. John’s quilters. Students received quilts as a reminder that God is with them on their next great adventure and always.

