On June 10, more than 50 local council members, commissioners, business owners and members of the Aitkin County Chamber of Commerce packed into the Long Lake Conservation Center for the third annual Aitkin Action Alliance Legislative Luncheon. After a light lunch, the group got serious and attempted to tackle the most pressing issues facing the Aitkin community.
Taylor Erickson, executive director of the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce, kicked off the event by introducing Heather Hipp, business manager for Aitkin Public Schools. Hipp spoke in favor about the upcoming vote this November on the capital project levy, a special tax on property to support the Aitkin School District in capital projects such as the construction of buildings, purchasing of equipment and remodeling.
School districts receive limited state and federal funding for improvements to school buildings, so capital project levies are a primary funding source to ensure that every student has a safe, adequate learning environment, explained Hipp.
Unlike a residential tax, a capital project levy spreads fiduciary responsibility across all types of properties - residential, homestead, commercial and industrial, agriculture (non-homestead) and seasonal homes.
Aitkin is one of 11 school districts in the state without such a levy. “If the capital project levy passes on Nov. 2, taxes would increase by approximately $6 per month for a $180,000 home. Overall the amount of school property tax annually would increase from $264 to roughly $337,” Hipp said. In comparison to the school districts in the area, Aitkin would still be second to last in annual tax collections. Pierz, Hill City and Brainerd all collect more than $600 annually.
Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County economic development coordinator and co- moderator of the luncheon, gave a short presentation on the Community Broadband Resource Program, which equips the county’s residents and businesses with high-speed internet. The 15-week program has three phases and will wrap up before the end of summer.
“Many citizens know internet access in Aitkin is bad,” Jeffers said, “But they don’t know how bad it really is.” In fact, out of Minnesota’s 87 counties, Aitkin ranks 81st in when it comes to availability of internet access.
Speed, reliability, access and economic development (by incentivising businesses to move into the area) are the county’s main concerns. The program is planned to wrap up by the end of summer.
After the presentations, Jeffers moderated a Q&A with a legislative panel composed of Minnesota House of Representatives Rep. Dale Lueck; Minnesota Sen. Carrie Ruud; District Director Issac Schultz (representing U.S. House of Representative Pete Stauber); Regional Outreach Director Hannah Alstead (representing U.S. Sen. Tina Smith); and Regional Outreach Director Ida Rukaain (representing U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar).
The panel took turns addressing the most pressing concerns in Aitkin County:
• Unemployment and lack of workforce: employers in Aitkin are struggling to find staff and some businesses are having to dramatically reduce their hours of operation because there aren’t enough workers.
• The child care desert: In-home child care centers have closed due to strict regulations leaving many rural residents 30-40 minutes away from a private child care facility. On top of that, the cost of child care in the area - and across the country - are unaffordable for most.
“The problem is that the whole business model for child care and early learning in our country isn’t working,” said Alstead.
• Affordable housing: The housing market in the area is dry. “There are no homes to be purchased. We have no inventory in the market,” Sen. Ruud said.
Jeffers added that the lack of quality, affordable housing is a constant barrier to attracting a strong workforce.
The Aitkin Independent Age will address each of these concerns in greater depth in future issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.