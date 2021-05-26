Community Bake & Garage Sale: Held at Isle Evangelical Free Church at 2100 Oak Street East (1 mile south of Isle on Hwy 47) on Fri. May 28 & Sat., May 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fill up a bag or a box and make a donation for the Ukraine Children’s Day Camps. Baked goods are individually priced. Something for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.