At the regular monthly meeting of the Palisade City Council, Mayor Pam Nordstrom told members that pending the flooding of the city skating rink with a second coat of ice, it was expected to be open the weekend of Jan. 8-9.
The rink and warming house are located adjacent to the Palisade Fire Department and community center on Hwy. 5 (Nature Ave.).
Mille Lacs Energy purchased new lights and poles and the Palisade Fire Department flooded the skating rink. Heat was recently installed in the warming house. The Palisade Lions Club donated time to the construction of the warming house.
Enbridge Energy made a donation and would like to participate in an official opening event during the Palisade Mid-Winter Festival on Feb. 5.
Plans are underway to celebrate the centennial of the city of Palisade this year. A 100-year celebration planning committee will be formed soon.
Kyle Fischer, field sales rep for McGuire Iron made a presentation to the city council. Fischer is a water tower expert for North Dakota and northern Minnesota. He came to “kick the year off” by presenting a revised a proposal for painting the Palisade water tower.
Fischer recommended painting the entire water tower as an overcoat on the existing paint, after pressure washing and spot priming, because of the current good condition of the exterior paint.
The report recommended painting the interior; sand blasting it down to bare metal, followed by undercoat and two coats of epoxy. By painting the interior this year, the city will save about 25% on the cost of painting in 2023, because of new MPCA regulations that take effect next year.
Inside the tower, below the tank, the paint would just be touched up.
The total price quoted was $103,000, which could be paid over three years, interest free. If McGuire had a maintenance agreement with Palisade, they would plan to paint the “wet” interior of the tank every 12-15 years, and the exterior every 15-20 years.
Fischer elaborated on the option of a maintenance agreement, whereby McGuire Iron would take care of the maintenance and painting; welding and repairs would all be covered. “There’s a plan for every city and some cities are putting money away every year for maintenance, but if you are not, then a full-service maintenance agreement might be a benefit,” Fischer said.
Palisade City Clerk Maureen Mischler remarked, “We’ve seen what the lack of maintenance coststhe city and maybe the maintenance agreement would save money down the road.”
No decision was made on the water tower contract.
The next meeting of the Palisade City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 at the Palisade Community Center.
