Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special storytime on select Saturdays this summer at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market downtown. 

There will be stories, singing songs and more. There will also be take-and-make craft kits available for children to bring home. 

Mark your calendars. This storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20 in the Butler Building parking lot, 301 Minnesota Ave. N., in downtown Aitkin. 

This event is geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome. No registration necessary. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library. 

The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn). 

