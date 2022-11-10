Recently, Joel Peterson was paid a surprise visit by the Aitkin chapter of the “Quilts of Valor Foundation.” That organization presented the 42-year-old Onamia resident and wounded veteran of the War in Iraq with a handmade quilt created by the Ripple River Quilt Guild.
“I was really surprised and felt honored,” said Peterson, who admitted he cried when presented with this act of honor by the Aitkin quilters.
Peterson, who was in the military from 2002-09 and wounded in combat in Iraq in 2007, is currently President of the Onamia Vets Club.
“Quilts of Valor is a national organization with smaller chapters scattered over the United States. Its purpose is to award active duty and veterans with a lifetime achievement award for their dedication and the sacrifices they made for the county.” The local chapter of “Quilts of Valor” is in Aitkin, and is run through the Ripple River Quilt Guild.
A citation to Peterson reads: “On behalf of the Aitkin Quilters, we would like to present you with a quilt today. It’s a small token to let you know how important you are and how much your service is appreciated. All members of the guild had a part in these quilts. We have worked hard, everyone had a hand in the construction, either sewing the blocks, hand-stitching the binding, quilting or sewing on the labels. We honor and respect you for your dedication, sacrifices and the commitments you have made for us, the citizens of the United States of America.You were there for us – no matter what role you played, either big or small, each of you was a necessary cog in our great military. So, thanks to you we have a free, safe and great nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.