Joel Peterson receives Quilt of Valor

Recently, Joel Peterson was paid a surprise visit by the Aitkin chapter of the “Quilts of Valor Foundation.” That organization presented the 42-year-old Onamia resident and wounded veteran of the War in Iraq with a handmade quilt created by the Ripple River Quilt Guild. 

“I was really surprised and felt honored,” said Peterson, who admitted he cried when presented with this act of honor by the Aitkin quilters. 

