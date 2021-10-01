What started as a branch of the local Jaycees may have changed names, but the impact remains the same – and felt locally.
Originally the “Jaycee Women” or “Mrs. Jaycees,” the Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) started its chapter in 1985. Since then, members have been heavily involved in the community, putting on local events and donating scholarship money to Aitkin students.
Recently, members and past state presidents summed up how the group developed and its importance to the community, as AWT was honored with a proclamation from Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman.
The proclamation announced that this past week, Sept. 19-25, was “Women of Today Week,” honoring the group for its 66 years of service in the community under various names.
Women of Today is an organization in 13 states nationwide, with 1,458 members. Minnesota has 838 of those members.
“So we’re very strong here in Minnesota,” said Leslie Goble, the AWT publicity person.
HOW IT STARTED
Originally, the AWT were the wives of men involved in the Jaycees organization. A woman had to be married to a member of the Jaycees organization to participate – and then only as an associate member.
A Minnesota-based lawsuit in 1984 changed that. Women were granted the right to join the Jaycees as full members and since the women’s division of the Jaycees had to dissolve, Aitkin decided to become a chapter of Women of Today.
“We tried out independence,” explained Jodie Johnson, a two-time past president of the AWT and the 2000-01 president of the Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT).
The women who made the switch did so with the Women of Today mottos in mind – service, personal growth and fellowship. While one of the main purposes of the group is to provide leadership opportunities to women, those involved are also good friends.
“When you join our group, you expand yourself – not only in leadership roles but in friendships. I have some of my best friends in Women of Today,” Johnson explained.
Many of the core group remain today and behind some of the traditions in Aitkin – including organizing school pictures, the annual “Letters to Santa” and the Easter Carnival. Johnson called the group “an anchor for this community, even through really rough times.”
Added Lynne Jacobs, a past MNWT president, “Talk about a reliable community party, that’s the Women of Today.”
GROWTH – AND GROWING THE COMMUNITY
Many of the current AWT members are past presidents at the state level, including Jacobs, who was state president in 2001 during 9/11.
The level of volunteerism that began on that day, she said, is emblematic of what the Women of Today try to do.
“People just jumped out and wanted to help,” Jacobs said. “(At) Our presidents’ retreat, we collected socks and gloves (to send to New York).”
The kind of work put in during that period of time, Jacobs said, is what the Women of Today are all about – working hard not only to lead their own projects but to grow their communities.
“We’ve all worked hard, put in the late nights,” said Jacobs. Added Bonnie O’Neal, a former MNWT past president as well, “And involved our families too.”
Now younger members are being welcomed into the group, with the idea of handing over the reins. Not only do they remain involved, but their families do as well. Said Goble, “Our kids just grew up with it,” and now her daughters, Jessy and Heather are members as well.
Jen Kinzer, another AWT member and MNWT past president, said they want new volunteers.
“We’re looking for younger members, but we’re looking for any members,” Kinzer explained.
Johnson spoke specifically about new members of the community – and getting them involved.
“Maybe those new community members will be a source of new ideas, new energy,” she said.
If interested in joining, call the group’s membership vice chairs, Jessy Goble at 218-513-5993, or Heidi Westerlund at 651-303-5964.
