In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Four Wheel Drive Association (MN4WDA), Mille Lacs County will be holding an open house for the Mille Lacs County Off Road Vehicle Park.
The meeting location will be Chico’s Place at 29992 US Highway 169, Onamia, Minn. on October 14 from 6-8 p.m.
Contact Mille Lacs County Coordinator Dillon Hayes at dillon.hayes@millelacs.mn.gov or (320) 983-8349 for more information.
Representatives of the organizations noted above will be on-site to answer questions and provide information on the planning process, project timeline, and development status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.