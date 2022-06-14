When complete, new systems will be added to 511 traveler information sites.
Beginning June 13, motorists traveling in central Minnesota can expect short-term lane closures as Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations are installed at nine different locations, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The new RWIS locations will be in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Stearns and Todd counties, including:
Highway 23 near Richmond at Milepost (MP) 187.8
Highway 47 near Isle at MP 89.0
Highway 71 near Clarissa at MP 197.5
Highway 169 near Farm Island at MP 245.4
Highway 169 near Princeton at MP 176.9
Highway 169 near Waukenabo at MP 272.9
Highway 200 near Longville at MP 144.0
Highway 210 near Motley at MP 101.0
Highway 371 near Nisswa at MP 46.2
No detours are required for this project; work will be completed under traffic with flagging operations when lane closures are required for everyone’s safety.
RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that is used to collect weather data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions and visibility. MnDOT uses the information gathered as well as the camera images for maintenance decision support.
The information is also sent to the National Weather Service as well as Minnesota’s 511 traveler information system. There are currently 139 RWIS systems throughout Minnesota, with an additional 19 systems to be added throughout the state by late October 2022.
In addition to the installation of new stations in central Minnesota, there will also be new stations installed in northeastern Minnesota during this project. The entire project cost is $1.5 million and is scheduled to be complete by late October 2022. The contractor is Design Electric.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
