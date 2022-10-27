Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Oct. 4, 3, 6, 7, 12 and 13:
Embert G. Cruz, 27, Savannah, Georgia, received a stay of adjudication on possess pistol without permit; pay $300.
Trisha J. Huerta, 32, Backus, was sentenced on felony felon in possession of firearm; committed to comissioner of corrections for 45 months concurrent with another case; pay $137. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
Brianna J. Smith, 30, Cohasset, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Suspension; pay $275. Dismissed charge was speeding 76/60.
Chad A. Aanerud, 33, Brainerd was sentenced on felony threats of violence; serve 180 days; Huber/STS granted at the discretion of jail staff; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts of harassment.
Parker A. W. Brown, 24, Cambridge, was sentenced on traffic regulation school bus stop signal extended/red lights flashing; pay $387. Dismissed charge was traffic regulation school bus fail to stop.
Lana L. Busch, 73, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on traffic collision-driver involved fails to stop for collision; pay $300.
Breanna M. Ciraco, 25, Pine River, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not a small amount marijuana; pay $500. Also sentenced on DWI; pay $137. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI, possess over 1.4 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey A. Michaud, 64, St. Cloud, was sentenced on fail to drive with due care; credit for 3 days served; pay $387. Dismissed charge was violate restricted driver’s license.
Melissa S. Anderson, 36, St. Paul, was sentenced on harassment; serve 142 days; credit for 223 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony threats of violence and 5th degree assault.
Cameron J. Farah, 34, McGregor, was sentenced on disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting; serve 90 days; credit for 64 days served; pay $137. Dismissed charge was 5th degree assault.
James P. Frederick, 53, McGregor, was sentenced on taking deer out of season; serve 10 days ; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $637. Dismissed charges were discharge firearm from public highway and reckless discharge of firearm.
Sherry R. Glass, 38, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $275.
Angela M. Hare, 42, Remer, was sentenced on careless driving; pay $387. Dismissed charges were two counts of 3rd degree DWI.
Aleah L. Hill, 18, McGregor, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting; pay $87.
Mara E. Kullhem, 33, Aitkin, was sentenced on 5th degree assault; credit for 21 days served; pay $362. Dismissed charges were two counts of 5th degree assault.
Todd D. Peterson, 67, Deerwood, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day served; pay $612. Dismissed charge was 4th degree DWI.
Ashley J. Pfoser, 27, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 4 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were three counts of domestic assault and one count disorderly conduct.
Randall J. Resemius, 49, North Branch, received a stay of adjudication on take wild animals while license privileges are revoked; pay $400.
Jason M. A. St. Clair, 31, Bovey, was sentenced on DWI operate snowmobile or ATV; credit for 2 days served; pay $612. Dismissed charges were DWI and ATV operate in careless/reckless manner.
Sandra M. Penman, 37, Princeton received a stay of imposition on 5th degree possession of schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 not small amount of marijuana; serve 30 days; electronic monitoring allowed; credit for 1 day served; pay $622. Dismissed charge was disorderly conduct.
