Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on June 15, 21 and 27:
Nathaniel K. Benson, 27, Aitkin was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $287.
Jason J. Bauer, 44, Aitkin, was sentenced on trespass; pay $462.
Tammy L. Ferrier, 28, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charges were DWI, 4th degree DWI and open bottle.
Cassandra M. Foight, 34, McGregor, was sentenced on duty to drive with due care; pay $287 and restitution to be determined.
Zachary W. Pike, 27, McGregor, was sentenced on felony fleeing peace officer in a motor vehicle; 20 days electronic monitoring; pay $987.
Jordan E-C Townsend, 22, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Revocation; pay $300.
Jaime K. Pool, 32, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $337.
Matthew L. Rhode, 47, Deerwood, was acquitted of felony 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.
Nicholas K. Voss, 31, Chisholm, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 3 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charges were three counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seatbelt and theft.
Kevin M. Mullins, 40, East Bethel, was sentenced on DWI – snowmobile or ATV; serve 180 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $1,012.
John A. Pisarek, 61, Aitkin, received a stay of imposition on 5th degree criminal sexual conduct; serve 60 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $587. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and felony 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
Timothy E. Aleman, 31, Motley, was sentenced on felony possession of stolen property - motor vehicle; committed to commissioner of corrections for 21 months; pay $5,345. Dismissed charges were felony 3rd degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.