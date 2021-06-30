Jail Roster

Monday, June 14

Cody Guimont, 30, GM DWI x3, PM unreg veh, PM carless driv, PM speed, PM fail to signal

Karissa Kegg, 28, MLC warrant GM PV DWI test ref, GM DWI, GM child endangerment x3

Raymond Kelash, 44, GM mot veh reg int to escape, Misd no proof ins

Arnold Belgarde, 40, Misd DANCO viol

Daniel Brooks, 38, MLC warrant fel 5th deg drug poss

Patrick Lamberg, 36, MLC warrant fel 5th deg drug poss

Tuesday, June 15

Peter Davis, 35, Fel 5th deg drug poss, fel poss burg tools, Misd dan weap, Misd poss need, Misd poss para, Misd flee on foot, GM dan weap, fel 3rd deg burg, fel theft, fel rec stol prop, Misd theft, Misd CDTP

Beth Foote, 35, Misd flee on foot mlc warrant fel 2nd deg drug sales

Wednesday, June 16

Dawn Benjamin, 43, Hennepin County warrant fel asslt

Michael Johnson, 35, MLC warrant fel parole violation DANCO

Keegan Swing, 22, MLC warrant fel 1st deg wit tamp, fel 1st deg CDTP, GM int w/911 call, GM 5th deg asslt

Damien Wade, 47, Fel 4th deg asslt, Misd obst leg proc, Misd flee on foot, MLC warrant fel 5th deg drug poss, Misd DWI, Misd DAR, Misd no ins.

Tanna Gray, 39,MLC warrant GM 3rd deg DWI, GM 2nd deg DWI, misd obs leg pro, PM speed

Thursday, June 17

Peter Davis, 35, felony possession burglary - tools, felony 5th degree drug possession, misdemeanor dangerous weapons, misdemeanor flee on foot

Raymond Doust, 55, fel 2nd deg asslt, Misd dom asslt, Misd 5th deg asslt

Emily Gideo, 29, MLC warrant fel 3rd deg drug poss, Misd false name

Clinton Smith, 24, GM DWI, Misd obst leg pro, misd open bott, misd dar      mlc wrnt #cr-21-1011-1 fel store meth near child, fel 5th deg drug poss, GM DWI

Jordan Smith, 22, GM false name, misd danco viol, misd poss need, misd open bottle

Friday, June 18

Clint Brown, 43, misdemeanor 4th degree DWI

Dennis Cliffton, 54, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI, gross misdemeanor DWI - refuse to test, misdemeanor traffic - driving after revocation

Brian Murphy, 33, gross misdemeanor traffic uninsured vehicle, misdemeanor traffic drive after revocation

Saturday, June 19

Kimberly Duffney, 32, felony flee in motor vehicle

Jesse Guggisberg, 42, felony receiving stolen property

Izannia Nickaboine, 23, revocation of stay

Zachary Rawls, 19, misdemeanor domestic assault, misdemeanor DANCO violation

Jaimie Zabloski, 29, felony 5th degree drugs, gross misdemeanor introduce contraband into jail, misdemeanor OFP violation, misdemeanor pharmacy possess/cont, gross misdemeanor 5th degree drugs, misdemeanor domestic assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstruct legal process, misdemeanor receive stolen property, misdemeanor trespass, misdemeanor flee police, misdemeanor traffic driving after revocation

Sunday, June 20

Davis Dehyle, 21, gross misdemeanor 5th degree drugs, misdemeanor pharmaceutical - possess/control/manufacture/sell/furnish/dispense

Jamie Jackson, 35, gross misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor theft

Jerry Mickler, 49, misdemeanor order for protection violation

Desmond Sam, 43, felony domestic assault, gross misdemeanor criminal damage to property 3rd degree, felony assault 4th degree, felony domestic assault, felony order for protection violation, felony OFP violation possess dangerous weapon

Monday, June 21

Michael Donner, 48, felony 3rd degree assault, misdemeanor domestic assault

Ryan Dupre, 43, misdemeanor domestic assault

Allen Fiecke, 56, felony threats of violence, misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Tuesday, June 22

Jonah Gray, 25, felony 5th degree drug posession

Elijah Mutchler, 26, gross misdemeanor false name, misdemeanor receive stolen property, misdemeanor ID theft

Karen Sam, 28, gross misdemeanor escape from custody

Anthony Weyaus, 33, felony 1st degree aggravated robbery x2, felony possess ammo, felony possess firearm

Wednesday, June 23

Thomas Drumbeater, 53, felony revocation of stay

Lance Kegg, 38, felony revocation of stay

Thursday, June 24

Thomas Baker, 61, misdemeanor child support

Neal Jedlicka, 31, misdemeanor driving after revocation

Brandon Lehman, 38, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-IPS

Jeffery Sam, 38, felony 3rd degree assault

Friday, June 25

Gordon Sanford, 36, felony fee in motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor 2nd degree DWI, misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor obstruct legal process, petty misdemeanor fail to signal, misdemeanor DANCO violation

