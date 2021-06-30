Jail Roster
Monday, June 14
Cody Guimont, 30, GM DWI x3, PM unreg veh, PM carless driv, PM speed, PM fail to signal
Karissa Kegg, 28, MLC warrant GM PV DWI test ref, GM DWI, GM child endangerment x3
Raymond Kelash, 44, GM mot veh reg int to escape, Misd no proof ins
Arnold Belgarde, 40, Misd DANCO viol
Daniel Brooks, 38, MLC warrant fel 5th deg drug poss
Patrick Lamberg, 36, MLC warrant fel 5th deg drug poss
Tuesday, June 15
Peter Davis, 35, Fel 5th deg drug poss, fel poss burg tools, Misd dan weap, Misd poss need, Misd poss para, Misd flee on foot, GM dan weap, fel 3rd deg burg, fel theft, fel rec stol prop, Misd theft, Misd CDTP
Beth Foote, 35, Misd flee on foot mlc warrant fel 2nd deg drug sales
Wednesday, June 16
Dawn Benjamin, 43, Hennepin County warrant fel asslt
Michael Johnson, 35, MLC warrant fel parole violation DANCO
Keegan Swing, 22, MLC warrant fel 1st deg wit tamp, fel 1st deg CDTP, GM int w/911 call, GM 5th deg asslt
Damien Wade, 47, Fel 4th deg asslt, Misd obst leg proc, Misd flee on foot, MLC warrant fel 5th deg drug poss, Misd DWI, Misd DAR, Misd no ins.
Tanna Gray, 39,MLC warrant GM 3rd deg DWI, GM 2nd deg DWI, misd obs leg pro, PM speed
Thursday, June 17
Peter Davis, 35, felony possession burglary - tools, felony 5th degree drug possession, misdemeanor dangerous weapons, misdemeanor flee on foot
Raymond Doust, 55, fel 2nd deg asslt, Misd dom asslt, Misd 5th deg asslt
Emily Gideo, 29, MLC warrant fel 3rd deg drug poss, Misd false name
Clinton Smith, 24, GM DWI, Misd obst leg pro, misd open bott, misd dar mlc wrnt #cr-21-1011-1 fel store meth near child, fel 5th deg drug poss, GM DWI
Jordan Smith, 22, GM false name, misd danco viol, misd poss need, misd open bottle
Friday, June 18
Clint Brown, 43, misdemeanor 4th degree DWI
Dennis Cliffton, 54, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI, gross misdemeanor DWI - refuse to test, misdemeanor traffic - driving after revocation
Brian Murphy, 33, gross misdemeanor traffic uninsured vehicle, misdemeanor traffic drive after revocation
Saturday, June 19
Kimberly Duffney, 32, felony flee in motor vehicle
Jesse Guggisberg, 42, felony receiving stolen property
Izannia Nickaboine, 23, revocation of stay
Zachary Rawls, 19, misdemeanor domestic assault, misdemeanor DANCO violation
Jaimie Zabloski, 29, felony 5th degree drugs, gross misdemeanor introduce contraband into jail, misdemeanor OFP violation, misdemeanor pharmacy possess/cont, gross misdemeanor 5th degree drugs, misdemeanor domestic assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstruct legal process, misdemeanor receive stolen property, misdemeanor trespass, misdemeanor flee police, misdemeanor traffic driving after revocation
Sunday, June 20
Davis Dehyle, 21, gross misdemeanor 5th degree drugs, misdemeanor pharmaceutical - possess/control/manufacture/sell/furnish/dispense
Jamie Jackson, 35, gross misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor theft
Jerry Mickler, 49, misdemeanor order for protection violation
Desmond Sam, 43, felony domestic assault, gross misdemeanor criminal damage to property 3rd degree, felony assault 4th degree, felony domestic assault, felony order for protection violation, felony OFP violation possess dangerous weapon
Monday, June 21
Michael Donner, 48, felony 3rd degree assault, misdemeanor domestic assault
Ryan Dupre, 43, misdemeanor domestic assault
Allen Fiecke, 56, felony threats of violence, misdemeanor disorderly conduct
Tuesday, June 22
Jonah Gray, 25, felony 5th degree drug posession
Elijah Mutchler, 26, gross misdemeanor false name, misdemeanor receive stolen property, misdemeanor ID theft
Karen Sam, 28, gross misdemeanor escape from custody
Anthony Weyaus, 33, felony 1st degree aggravated robbery x2, felony possess ammo, felony possess firearm
Wednesday, June 23
Thomas Drumbeater, 53, felony revocation of stay
Lance Kegg, 38, felony revocation of stay
Thursday, June 24
Thomas Baker, 61, misdemeanor child support
Neal Jedlicka, 31, misdemeanor driving after revocation
Brandon Lehman, 38, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-IPS
Jeffery Sam, 38, felony 3rd degree assault
Friday, June 25
Gordon Sanford, 36, felony fee in motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor 2nd degree DWI, misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor obstruct legal process, petty misdemeanor fail to signal, misdemeanor DANCO violation
