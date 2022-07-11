Sheriff’s Report

Friday, June 24

Driving complaint, Onamia, 5:20 a.m.

Alarm, Elm St, Onamia, 7:41 a.m.

Theft, 125th Ave, Onamia,  11:28 a.m.

Found dog, Edgewater Cir, Garrison, 5:51 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Theft, 345th Ave, Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Car vs Deer, Onamia, 10:26 p.m.

Firearms complaint, 250th Ave, Onamia, 11:05 p.m.

Traffic, Onamia, 11:18 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

Medical, Falcon St, Isle, 8:25 a.m.

Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 2:41 p.m.

Suspicious activity/possible stabbing, Gabeshi Ct, Onamia, 4:58 p.m.

911 hang up, Railroad Ave, Onamia, 10:17 p.m.

Monday, June 27 

Medical-unresponsive, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:18 a.m.

Fire-cut gas lines, 92nd Ave, Onamia, 12:04 p.m.

Theft, Crows Nest, Garrison, 2:48 p.m.

Harassment complaint, Eyota Way, Onamia, 4:19 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Squad vs deer, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 5:43 a.m.

Suspicious activity, Hwy 27, Onamia, 6:31 a.m.

Suspicious activity, 30th Ave, Isle, 9:21 a.m.

Wrong way driver, Onamia, 11:24 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Fire, 310th St, Onamia, 8:27 a.m.

Medical, 85th Ave, Onamia, 10:01 a.m.

Gas drive off, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:09 p.m.

Disturbance, Main St, Wahkon, 1:06 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Medical, 

Biitawaanakwad Ct, Onamia, 12:34 a.m.

Fraud, Isle St, Isle, 11:39 a.m.

Scam call, North Main St, Wahkon, 6:00 p.m.

Suspicious activity, 438th St, Isle, 8:55 p.m.

