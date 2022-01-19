Sheriff’s Report

No report at this time. 

Jail Roster

Friday, January 7

Dereck Bol, 38, fel dom asslt - strang, misd dom asslt

Damon Solis, 28, gm 5th deg asslt

Nicholas Neuschwander, 38, fel rev of stay

Eric Sablan-Alger, 21, MLC wrnt misd dom abuse - viol nco, misd dar, misd exp reg

Harry Sandoz, 64, misd das, misd drugs, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Christopher Borgquist, 38, gm dac, misd proof of ins, misd mv reg, pmisd speeding

Saturday, January 8 

Marlow Day, 40, doc wrnt, fel rev of stay

Nicholas Torma, 40, misd dom asslt

Amy Wells, 39, gm 5th deg drugs

Sunday, January 9 

Lacey Garbow, 31, MLC wrnt gm unins mv, misd dar, misd obstr leg pro

Bradley Weyaus, 20, MLC wrnt x2, misd poss needles

Mervel Jones, 33, MN doc wrnt, fel poss pistol

Jordan Smith, 33, MLC wrnt x7, fel 5th deg drug poss x3, misd danco viol x3, gm false name, misd poss needles, misd open bot x2, misd DWI x2, misd poss marij, misd dar, misd cdtp, misd dom asslt

Monday, January 10 

Jeffrey Burkholder, 47, fel 3rd deg burg

Joseph Lemke, 21, misd das, misd obst leg pro

Victoria Mitchell, 67, gm dom asslt

Curtis Sargent, 45, MLC wrnt x2, fel dom asslt, gm malic punish of child, gm child endanger

Joshua Wandersee, 43, MLC wrnt x9, fel dom asslt , fel terr threats, misd dom asslt x2, misd danco x9, misd asslt

Tuesday, January 11 

Sarah Parsons, 34, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dar

Evelyn Bockoven, 56, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Virgil Klinkner, 33, MLC wrnt misd poss needles, gm theft

Jonathan Welle, 37, hf Benton Co, fel 2nd deg csc

Wednesday, January 12 

Brandon Anderson, 36, gm 5th deg drugs, gm inins mv, misd dac, misd false info

Philip Benjimin, 35, MLC wrnt x6, fel 5th deg drugs x5, misd poss needles, misd dom asslt x2, misd disord cond

Gideon Tamfu, 31, fel 3rd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs, fel theft, fel rec stolen prop, misd drug para

Carlton Cleveland, 19, MLC wrnt fel fleeing x2, misd driving w/o valid lic

Lyle Kiel, 59, MLC gm DWI x2

Jessica Krsek, 27, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs, gm 5th deg drugs

Michael Mastrian, 35, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Melissa Nickaboine, 24, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Thursday, January 13 

Breanna Shermer, 24, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs

Andrew Burt, 31, hf Itasca Co fel check forg

Brandon Francis, 34, hf Itasca Co misd danco viol

Shane Leonhard, 29, hf Itasca Co fel threats of viol

Kristopher Mehle, 44, hf Itasca Co fel 1st deg csc

Taydin Turner, 21, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt

