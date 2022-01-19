Sorry, an error occurred.
Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time.
Jail Roster
Friday, January 7
Dereck Bol, 38, fel dom asslt - strang, misd dom asslt
Damon Solis, 28, gm 5th deg asslt
Nicholas Neuschwander, 38, fel rev of stay
Eric Sablan-Alger, 21, MLC wrnt misd dom abuse - viol nco, misd dar, misd exp reg
Harry Sandoz, 64, misd das, misd drugs, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Christopher Borgquist, 38, gm dac, misd proof of ins, misd mv reg, pmisd speeding
Saturday, January 8
Marlow Day, 40, doc wrnt, fel rev of stay
Nicholas Torma, 40, misd dom asslt
Amy Wells, 39, gm 5th deg drugs
Sunday, January 9
Lacey Garbow, 31, MLC wrnt gm unins mv, misd dar, misd obstr leg pro
Bradley Weyaus, 20, MLC wrnt x2, misd poss needles
Mervel Jones, 33, MN doc wrnt, fel poss pistol
Jordan Smith, 33, MLC wrnt x7, fel 5th deg drug poss x3, misd danco viol x3, gm false name, misd poss needles, misd open bot x2, misd DWI x2, misd poss marij, misd dar, misd cdtp, misd dom asslt
Monday, January 10
Jeffrey Burkholder, 47, fel 3rd deg burg
Joseph Lemke, 21, misd das, misd obst leg pro
Victoria Mitchell, 67, gm dom asslt
Curtis Sargent, 45, MLC wrnt x2, fel dom asslt, gm malic punish of child, gm child endanger
Joshua Wandersee, 43, MLC wrnt x9, fel dom asslt , fel terr threats, misd dom asslt x2, misd danco x9, misd asslt
Tuesday, January 11
Sarah Parsons, 34, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dar
Evelyn Bockoven, 56, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Virgil Klinkner, 33, MLC wrnt misd poss needles, gm theft
Jonathan Welle, 37, hf Benton Co, fel 2nd deg csc
Wednesday, January 12
Brandon Anderson, 36, gm 5th deg drugs, gm inins mv, misd dac, misd false info
Philip Benjimin, 35, MLC wrnt x6, fel 5th deg drugs x5, misd poss needles, misd dom asslt x2, misd disord cond
Gideon Tamfu, 31, fel 3rd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs, fel theft, fel rec stolen prop, misd drug para
Carlton Cleveland, 19, MLC wrnt fel fleeing x2, misd driving w/o valid lic
Lyle Kiel, 59, MLC gm DWI x2
Jessica Krsek, 27, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs, gm 5th deg drugs
Michael Mastrian, 35, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Melissa Nickaboine, 24, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Thursday, January 13
Breanna Shermer, 24, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs
Andrew Burt, 31, hf Itasca Co fel check forg
Brandon Francis, 34, hf Itasca Co misd danco viol
Shane Leonhard, 29, hf Itasca Co fel threats of viol
Kristopher Mehle, 44, hf Itasca Co fel 1st deg csc
Taydin Turner, 21, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt
