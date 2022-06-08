Ashley and Andrew Gustafson are not only the owners and operators of Unbound Adventures; they are the tour guides too. This local Aitkin couple hopes to make mountain biking accessible to all skill levels and ages with all-inclusive rental packages and guided mountain bike tours.
The idea to start a business came to Andrew, a longtime fan of mountain biking, during an outing with his wife, Ashley.
Ashley is what Andrew considers a pretty experienced biker with triathlons under her belt. So when Andrew took her on a mountain biking ride, he thought she would get the hang of it. Especially since the phrase “just like riding a bike” should apply to their situation. During this ride, Andrew realized they needed to turn around, and as he was waving down Ashley to let her know, he discovered she had “shifted all the way down to the granny gear and just could not move.” That is when Andrew discovered that for some people, it takes time to get used to riding a mountain bike.
“We came to the realization that even experienced bikers need a little bit of help out there,” said Andrew.
Mountain biking is different from traditional road cycling in that it requires a specialized bicycle that can handle rough terrain. These bikes feature larger tires for added traction, specialized shocks and more. Mountain biking allows its riders to experience scenery off the paved road, with some unique trails even winding through the trees or along shorelines.
With the spark of an idea growing, the wheels were turning for the Gustafsons in the middle of 2020. Their rental business was in the prepping stages for launch. A few months later, in 2021, Unbound Adventures was established and enjoying its first rides.
As a mobile rental company, Unbound Adventures offers a variety of packages like mountain bikes, adventure bikes, single kayaks and tandem kayaks. All rentals include the required accessory equipment like helmets and lifejackets and are available for delivery at the trailhead or wherever the activity will start.
Arriving at an Unbound Adventures mountain bike tour starts with check-in and set-up to adjust the bike for each rider. After a quick 15 to 20-minute skill assessment and instruction session in the parking lot to make sure each participant is prepared for the experience and comfortable with riding the bike, the guided ride will finally begin.
“The ride itself is probably about an hour, give or take,” said Andrew.
At the end of the ride, the gear goes back to Unbound Adventures, taking the hassle out of transporting a bike and the clean up afterward.
“We’ve had as young as six all the way up to ... 74-ish or 75-ish,” explained Andrew. “It’s been all kinds of people with different experiences.”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suggests a few tips for staying safe, like always wearing a helmet and reflective or brightly colored clothing so drivers and other people on the trail can see riders more easily. It is also important to give the bike a routine tune-up to prevent broken equipment while on a ride.
Unbound Adventures is open and ready for the summer season. Those looking to book a mountain bike tour or other rentals can contact the Gustafsons by phone at 218-839-4708, email unboundtours@gmail.com or book online at www.unboundadventuresmn.com.
