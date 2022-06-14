The city of Crosby Economic Development Committee will hold an event at the Deerwood Auditorium June 16 at 5 p.m.

An overview of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and the programs it provides will be presented. Attendees can also learn how the IRRR can support business and community, funding and grant options.

For more information contact the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 218-546-8131.

