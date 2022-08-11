Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
The deadline to submit letters to the editor has been changed to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Saving Aitkin’s paradise
Every one of us who enjoys the rural leisure and water recreation of Aitkin County should beware of what the proposed Talon Metals nickel-sulfide mining plans entail.
Don’t listen to their marketing hype which is biased to “sell” the mine. This Talon mining plan comes straight from the Talon PEA, a published legal document available on the Talon Metals website. https://talonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Talon-Tamarack-PEA3_2021.pdf.
Sulfide mining is very different than iron mining. When sulfur contacts air and water it makes sulfuric acid, which is a slow leaching toxic chemical, dangerous to all life. It may take many years to occur, yet once it migrates into the groundwater it is there for hundreds, maybe thousands of years. There is no way to remove it. Anytime a sulfide mine has been built in a water rich area, the water has been contaminated. See www.tamarackwateralliance.org/dangers.html#sm for references and case studies demonstrating this point.
Talon plans to build an underground mine without filters on the vent stacks. This means high sulfide particles will blow across the environment. Talon also plans to leave an above ground high sulfide tailings pile (CFTF) 75 acres wide by 82-feet tall. Wind borne dust from the tailings pile will be dispersed across the landscape as the pile is not covered during mine operation. After mining operations cease in 12 years, Talon plans to simply cover and not remove this toxic pile. It is only a matter of time until the cover deteriorates and Tamarack becomes a toxic waste site that will require our tax dollars to be maintained forever. Finally, Talon also plans to pump 2.6 million gallons of water from our aquifers and has no solid plans to treat this toxic water, nor a plan for where this untreated water will go.
Mining is dirty business. Ask any miner. While they may be enthusiastic about mining, they also say “You don’t want to live near a mine.” Who wants to be woken in the middle of the night by the constant shake of underground blasting or breathe air contaminated by sulfides? Imagine our farms, forested ATV trails, snowmobiling, birding, fishing and lake retreats affected by acid rain caused by sulfuric acid. Or our aquifers, lakes and wells with much lower water levels. What about our health, given toxic heavy metals have been proven to create respiratory, neurologic disease and cancer? Will the abundant wild rice on our lakes die? What about the Native rights to hunt, fish and gather that are protected by over 10 federal treaties? Finally, what will be left for our grandchildren, and the next generations?
Lynn Anderson, Tamarack Water Alliance Volunteer, Big Round Lake
Gasoline price fixing
The NYTimes reported on July 29 that Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the two largest energy companies in the United States, had record profits in the second quarter as they continued to reap the benefits of soaring oil and gas prices.
Exxon reported income of $17.9 billion for the three months through June 2022, more than three times what it earned in the same quarter a year ago. Chevron’s performance was similar, with profit more than tripling to $11.6 billion as sales rose to $65 billion, compared with $36 billion a year ago.
The surge in profits followed a spike in crude oil, natural gas and gasoline prices this year, resulting mostly from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and efforts to punish Moscow by cutting off its petroleum sales to the rest of the world. A global economy that was rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic and hesitation among oil producers to quickly ramp up production also contributed to the jump in prices.
Note that the price of a barrel of oil has been high in the past but this time around, prices at the pump have been disproportionately high as refiners are gouging us consumers. Refining capacity has been decreasing in the U.S. partly due to the clean air act. However, this smells like plain old price fixing which is illegal. Price fixing is when two or more suppliers conspire to set the price of a product rather than a competitive marketplace. So now gasoline has come down a little but who wants to take on Exxon or Chevron?
Jim Von Bank, Aitkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.