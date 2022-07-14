Just over a month has passed since we celebrated Aitkin’s Class of 2022. I hope our families and all people in our community are having a great summer. It does seem to go so fast.
As we prepare for the fall and the start of another school year, we will see some changes in staffing, primarily at the high school level. On July 1, we welcomed Lisa DeMars as our new high school principal. She replaced Paul Karelis who has retired. Paul had been the high school principal for seven years. Lisa had worked in Aitkin in the past, so she is familiar with our district and can build on the relationships and knowledge she already has with our school and community. We are excited to have Lisa on our team.
Jason Cline has accepted the activities director position and will work in that role. He has experience as an activities director, a position he held previously at ISD #1.
Currently we are in the process of completing our staff hirings and we are looking forward to putting together a great team of educators to work with our children in the 2022-2023 school year.
During the summer months we take time to do what we can to refresh and clean our buildings. Our elementary and high school buildings will get a thorough cleaning/shampooing and waxing during the summer months. We also work to have a variety of systems updated that range from our floor to ceiling, from one building to the next. We are having some flooring finished off in the high school, part of the projects from the last two summers. There will be some flooring and ventilation work completed at Rippleside. We are also updating the phone system district wide this summer.
The summer months are a time for our buses to get checked out and to have any maintenance needs addressed. This does happen year round, but the summer allows our bus garage a chance to do some added work and updates.
In the summer we also have a variety of staff attending trainings, taking college classes and meeting as teams to prepare for next year and beyond. Education truly never ends for any of us.
In last week’s Aitkin Independent Age, a reference was made regarding the new teaching standards being reviewed by PELSB, Minnesota Professional Educator’s Licensing and Standards board. If you want more information on this I encourage you to check out the following information: https://mn.gov/pelsb/board/rulemaking/licensing-academic-standards/. The review process started in 2019 and is still in progress.
It is always exciting as we look forward to a new school year. It is rewarding to watch students return to school as they move from one milestone to the next. We are fortunate that we have the students and families that we have in Aitkin. We are looking forward to having our students and staff back at ISD #1 for the 2022-2023 school year. ISD #1 is a great place to be!
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.