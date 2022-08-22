According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, one out of every four Americans aged 65 and older falls each year.
Not only are seniors more prone to falling, but they are also more susceptible to injury. Of the nearly 36 million falls that happen annually among this age group, more than eight million of these result in fall-related injuries like a broken hip or head trauma. Understanding why older individuals are at increased risk can help family caregivers take the proper precautions to keep their loved ones safely on their feet.
How do you prevent falls? Staying active can help, because without regular physical activity, your leg muscles weaken, reducing your ability to maintain balance.
Aitkin County CARE is sponsoring the workshop, Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance, a falls prevention program derived from traditional Tai Chi movements and enhanced as a therapeutic practice to help people with balance disorders and older adults improve balance, coordination and postural control.
This tailored workshop is led by a trained coach who will guide people in learning a core eight-form routine and eight therapeutic movements from the Tai Chi Yang-style. Participants report improved cognitive and physical functional abilities and reduced incidence of falls. Developed by Dr. Fuzhong Li, Ph.D., Oregon Research Institute. This year’s class is being Offered via HIPAA Secure Zoom Conferencing
Virtual classes offer greater flexibility for class participants. Someone from Bemidji can participate in a class offered by a leader in Mankato. This is exciting because, in the past, participants have sometimes had a difficult time finding a specific class in a location that works for them. If members in your community would like to participate in a virtual class, please refer them to yourjuniper.org to find classes close to them that are “online.
If you are interested in participating in a virtual “Tai Ji Quan” class, contact Aitkin County CARE at 218-927-1383 to register. Classes begin Monday, Sept. 6. Afraid of using Zoom Conferencing? No need to be, there will be a Zoom practice session one week before the class starts.
Looking for a more active class? This ongoing exercise class helps you increase strength, balance and fitness and incorporate active movement into your everyday life. SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life): you’ll learn how to perform exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness. This class can accommodate mobility difficulty as exercises can be done seated or standing. Classes are available in Malmo, McGregor and Aitkin. For more information call Mike at 218-927-1383 extension 1.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
