According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, one out of every four Americans aged 65 and older falls each year.

Not only are seniors more prone to falling, but they are also more susceptible to injury. Of the nearly 36 million falls that happen annually among this age group, more than eight million of these result in fall-related injuries like a broken hip or head trauma. Understanding why older individuals are at increased risk can help family caregivers take the proper precautions to keep their loved ones safely on their feet.

