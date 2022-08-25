Fishermen and lake users are regularly reminded to “clean, drain, dry and dispose” when it comes to the boats and other equipment when it is moved from one body of water to another.
That advice is one way to fight aquatic invasive species, or AIS.
Water users also have the benefit of four strategically located decontamination units to help do the job. In Aitkin County, there are four decontamination units available to clean boats, trailers or other water equipment used in area lakes or rivers. These units are portable, self-contained, high heat wash units that are able to remove AIS.
From opening of fishing through Labor Day, these units are strategically placed on weekends for access from the more than 350 lakes and rivers in Aitkin County.
They are located at Lake Minnewawa, Spirit Lake and Big Pine near Lake Mille Lacs. The Big Sandy Lake Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered last year to place a decontamination unit at the corps’ dam at Big Sandy Lake. It is maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers. If a cleaning is needed during the week, a unit is available for courtesy cleaning by scheduling an inspector with the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) located at the county government center in Aitkin.
Boating and watercraft equipment can also be decontaminated by drying it, but it does take five or more days to achieve decontamination. Conversely, a boat decontamination unit can decontaminate a watercraft in as little as 20 minutes. Using a pressure washer or a bleach solution falls in the middle of these two options.
Boaters who launch five or more days apart are at a low risk for moving AIS, and extra decontamination efforts are not necessary. The same goes for boaters who always use the same body of water; if they aren’t changing water bodies, they will not be moving AIS. However, boaters or users of recreational equipment accessing multiple bodies of water and launching within five days of their last launch are at higher risk of transporting AIS, thus extra decontamination efforts would greatly reduce the probability of introducing new AIS to a water body.
“AIS can be transported in ballasts on wakeboard boats, for example,” said Kyle Fredrickson, Aitkin County AIS coordinator. “It is nearly impossible to empty ballasts completely, so decontamination is extra important.”
HOW THE UNITS WORK
Hot water kills invasive species. The boat, trailer or jet ski is sprayed on the outside with 140 degree water; live wells and ballasts with 120 degrees; and boat motors with 100 degree water as the motors add heat to the water. Owners of the equipment can scrape off any dead species afterward.
There are four reasons to make use of a decontamination unit: because visible water can’t drain completely; enclosed tanks probably didn’t drain completely; a boat has been in a lake or river more than 24 hours; and if something can be felt on the bottom of a boat or trailer.
“Tiny zebra mussels that feel like grit/sandpaper can sometimes be felt on the bottoms of boats or trailers,” Fredrickson added.
WATERCRAFT INSPECTION
The Watercraft Inspection Program was created in response to legislation proposed by the DNR, Minnesota Lakes Associations and angling groups. The current program began in 2014.
The program’s goal was and is to prevent the spread of AIS within Minnesota through boater education, watercraft inspections and watercraft decontaminations at public water accesses. Trained watercraft inspectors attempt to inspect all watercraft during inspection times at high risk locations. Only the boats or equipment with obvious signs of aquatic nuisance species – plants, mud, debris or higher risk standing water or those moored for three or more days, will be decontaminated.
For more information about watercraft inspections or to schedule a courtesy cleaning of a boat or trailer, call Kyle Fredrickson, Aitkin County AIS coordinator, at 218-927-7284. A map of the locations of the decontamination units is available on the Minnesota DNR website and the Aitkin SWCD website.
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
