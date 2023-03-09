If my occupation as an investigative engineer isn’t exciting enough, I can always count on my backup career as a hay merchant to provide a few thrills.
After a slow start to market my hay crop, demand miraculously picked up and I ended up selling a truckload of 38 - 5x5 alfalfa bales to a rancher in Oklahoma off my Facebook ad. He had related to me that there had been an extended drought in Oklahoma, so the government stepped in to provide a subsidy to defray trucking costs. After consummation of the deal over the phone, Management oversaw the wiring of the money to our bank; now we waited for a broker to send a truck to pick it up.
Eventually I received a call from the broker late one evening, who said a trucker would come the next day to pick up only half the bales since they were 5x5 bales and that the trucker would call me an hour before he arrived.
I arranged my schedule to accommodate and did receive a call, only it was a call from the dispatcher telling me that the trucker had run off the road four miles away and could I please find him and help him out. I left to do that, eventually locating him at the entry of a minimum maintenance road that hadn’t been plowed all winter.
Fortunately, he’d slid off at the corner and not at some point down the 2-mile stretch. At least this was a convenient spot to get him back onto the bituminous.
I was able to roust out a farmer friend and eventually he rolled up in his Case-IH Quad Track to pull the stricken semi back onto the county highway. It wasn’t a hard chore, but it took a second re-hook to get him to solid pavement. Fortunately for the trucker, my farmer friend didn’t want any recompence.
The GPS the driver was using had directed him down this road and looking at a map, it would have looked like a direct shot to the hay yard, but this is not a good road even in the summer.
The driver was a Miami resident who had come to our country from a Central American country as a child and was not a fan of the abundant white stuff his truck was snared in. He’d hauled a load from Oregon to the window factory in Warroad and this load of hay would have taken him close to where he wanted to go in Texas.
He was pretty shell shocked by this time. I took him the long route to my place with more pavement and only 3.5 miles of snow covered dirt road. He dropped back to about 20 mph on the dirt road, so I stopped him at the intersection a half mile away from the farm and drove him in to the hay yard so he could see what he was getting into. Since he hadn’t given me the hour warning I’d been promised, I hadn’t cleaned up the road in. Though I’ve had multiple semis come to the farmin the fall and early winter, those were experienced rural drivers and after our trip through my hay yard labyrinth, this highway trucker decided he did not want any part of it. I was not surprised and relieved.
We salvaged the morning by enjoying pizza that Management had waiting for us. After some conversation, he headed out to find dry pavement and another load. Later that day, my trucker neighbor made a deal with the Oklahoma rancher to transport all 38 bales in one load to the warmer climes, so I hauled the bales over to his yard and sent him on his way.
Speaking of following faulty directions, I’d like to relate that I serve as a member of the Gideons, and each Monday several of us meet for a prayer breakfast. One of our consistent prayer subjects is for “those in authority.” Especially since it seems to me that in so many ways, those in authority appear to be following some sort of GPS that is taking them and their institutions, be it a business, educational or government entity, down very dangerous and often evil paths with certain calamity in store.
Justice is no more. Freedom and equality are being replaced with “equity,” which will lead to chaos at all levels. Biden casually saddles our grandchildren with mountains of debt. The Minnesota governor signs into law legislation that legalizes killing a baby just minutes before a natural birth. Many have pointed out that Tim Walz has joined Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un as leaders of governments where this type of horrendous procedure is legal.
Just a couple of the very real moral catastrophes we face. Whatever directional guidance being used is sending our truck down the wrong road, a road to certain catastrophe.
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer, one of the few known to exist ...
