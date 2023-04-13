Mark Sunday, May 21 down on your calendar. The Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity’s annual Toolin’ Tour Ride will leave The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin at noon.
“Classic cars and trucks, motorcycles and spiders, will ride through the scenic rural vistas, hill and turns, farmland and exquisite lake scenery of Aitkin County,” said Ann Schwartz, director.
Stops along the route include the Pine Inn, Glen; Mark’s Bar, McGregor and the Rustic Trail, Palisade.
With Hwy. 210 possibly under construction, there will likely be a short detour through Emily. “Our Toolin’ Tour planning committee will finalize the route this week,” said Schwartz.
Upon return to the Aitkin American Legion “we will dine on a picnic fare - burgers and all the fixings,” said Schwartz. People will be able to bid on silent auction items, buy raffle tickets and win door prizes.
“Even if you don’t ride, community members are invited to come to the Legion to eat, for a donation and to bid on the auction and buy prize tickets,” explained Schwartz.
Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity is seeking cash donations from sponsors, silent auction items of all sorts and door prize items.
honest harold can-do award
Harold Kvanvig was a local car dealer and handyman who volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Kvanvig also turned in recycled aluminum cans. “He brought in thousands of dollars for affordable housing,” said Schwartz.
After his passing, Habitat created the Honest Harold’s Can-Do Award. It is presented annually to an outstanding volunteer.
Tami Jacobs, Aitkin, is this year’s recipient. She is the office manager at Growth Innovations. Schwartz said, “She has done tremendous service as a fundraiser, planner and administrative gem on the Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.