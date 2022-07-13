Smokey Jake’s BBQ has been around for a couple of years as a food truck. However, this mobile business now has a permanent home in downtown Aitkin, with the opening of a sit-down restaurant including a larger menu.
The Schanz family runs this veteran-owned business and the family members did a lot of their own remodeling in the new restaurant. The projects included the floors, the ceiling and everything in between.
“I know how to use a tile saw now,” said son Erik Schanz. “There isn’t one project in here (that) he hasn’t been involved with. We’ve been doing it all,” said Jake Schanz.
The origins of the restaurant start with a love story. Smokey, also known as Michiyo, and Jake met in 1993 on a blind date. The couple got married in 1994 and the rest is history. BBQ history – that is.
After what Jake described as “(bouncing) around the planet for the next 20 years,” the pair moved all around the world from Japan to Washington, D.C., to California and more.
While settling in California, Jake started catering BBQ food to his workplace. What was only a side hustle turned into something bigger, a full-blown food truck.
After the kids graduated from high school, the family moved to Minnesota. Jake was originally from Verndale and moving to Aitkin was just the next step on their journey. The food truck could now be found at local businesses like Jack Pine Brewery, Baxter and Riverwood Healthcare, Aitkin.
Some of the new items the Smokey Jake’s food truck fans can see on the restaurant’s menu include gourmet burgers and gourmet fries similar to the loaded nachos. “With the new equipment here (at the restaurant) and the extra floor space, we added a fryer to the lineup and a broiler,” said Jake. “So, we’ll be able to charbroil burgers.”
When asked what the Smokey Jake’s crew was most excited about opening a restaurant, Jake replied with this brick and mortar location, “We’re 100% operational year-round, so we don’t have to worry about, well, is it going to be 30 below?”
Smokey Jake’s also offers catering services. “We have a full buffet lineup that we will set up,” said Jake. “We’ve done everything from weddings to grad parties, celebrations of life and corporate events.” Occasionally, some businesses will have the Smokey Jake’s food truck out with prepaid meals for customer appreciation.
The Smokey Jake’s team said this would not have been possible without a few of the people and the agencies who helped them along the way: Growth Innovations, the city of Aitkin, Entrepreneur Fund, Arrowhead Regional Development Commission and Mark Jeffers from Economic Development.
For more information and to find the next stops for the food truck, follow Smokey Jake’s on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/SmokeyJakesBBQ/ or check out the official website at: www.smokeyjakesbbq.com.
