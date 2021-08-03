It’s back! The Dump Run, formerly known as the Run to the Dump, has been a pillar to Aitkin’s Riverboat Days for decades.
Originally started by “Pork” Nentl and later organized by the Aitkin Jaycees, the course has taken some twists and turns over the years. The course has started in Aitkin and continued out of town; it has started from Little Pine Lake and finished in town, stayed on the highway, off the highway, taken a scenic route through the woods and several other combinations.
This year, Tim and Amber Woodrow – who recently purchased family land that borders the former Aitkin Dump – have partnered with Aitkin Chamber to bring the original route back. This year’s runners will be transported from registration at Paulbeck’s County Market to the starting line at Little Pine Lake.
Runners will head north on Hwy. 169 to township road 310th Ln., a gravel road that will take runners past the old Aitkin Dump. Previously, runners would have to turn around and head back to Hwy. 169, but not this year. Runners continue the course through the Woodrows’ scenic property. Halfway through the property, runners will pass by Smilin’ Jim’s Water Stop. The water stop was hosted by Tim’s Grandpa Jim since the run started.
Jim Woodrow once owned the Aitkin Dump and loved seeing all the runners go by his water stop. Jim died in 2019, but his tradition will now be carried on by the Woodrow family. Runners will exit the Woodrow property by the Hammal Lake public access on 420th Pl.
They will continue on 420th Pl. to Daisy St. and then onto 416th Ave. Continue north on 416th Ave. to take them back to Hwy. 169 just about one mile south of Paulbeck’s where fans will be waiting to greet the runners.
(0) comments
