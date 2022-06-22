Question: It seems there are far too many wrong way drivers. On four-lane and two-lane roadways, what should drivers do if they encounter a wrong-way driver?
Answer: Great question as this is a very dangerous situation. I was speaking with a trooper who was part of a crash investigation involving a wrong way driver on I-90 in Olmsted County in 2019. The trooper said it was one of the worst crashes he had seen in his 24-year career. A vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane struck a vehicle traveling east in the eastbound lane at highway speeds. This direct head-on crash involved two passenger cars with three occupants in each vehicle. All six people were killed in the crash. The wrong way driver was impaired on a controlled substance. In 2021 State Patrol received 1,451 reports of wrong-way drivers, so far this year we have had 676.
If a wrong-way driver is approaching you on a two-lane roadway, reduce speed and move as far to the right as possible, even if there is no shoulder. Traveling on a multiple lane roadway travel in the center lane so you can move to the right or left to avoid a wrong-way driver heading in your direction. If you are traveling on roadway with two lanes in the same direction then travel in the right lane. Avoid slamming on your brakes if there is traffic behind you. Honk your horn and flash your lights to get the driver’s attention.
Pull over on the shoulder as soon as possible after avoiding a wrong-way driver and call 911 to report it. Give the dispatcher your location and a description of the vehicle.
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
Question: I have noticed that some of the local express shuttle buses do not stop at railroad crossings. I thought all buses were supposed to stop before crossing railroad tracks. Can you talk about this?
Answer: If it is a school bus or Head Start (early childhood programs, etc.) bus then they are required to stop whether loaded or not. For other buses, the law requires loaded buses to stop for railroad crossings. If there are no passengers then they do not need to stop.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, send them to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.