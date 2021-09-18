Crashes
There were five crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 18 near Finlayson Sept. 2; on Hwy. 18 near Finlayson Sept. 5; on Goshawk St./469th St. in the McGregor area Sept. 6; at an undisclosed location Sept. 6; and on 170th Pl. in the McGregor area Sept. 7.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: 280th St./315th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Harassment was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … something unwanted was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … a property matter was reported on 220th St./190th Pl. in the McGrath area … something was reported abandoned at an undisclosed location in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Suspicious activity was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area … a gas driver-off was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … something unwanted was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area.
Friday, Sept. 3
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on 195th Ln. in the Isle area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 160th St. in the Finlayson area … a disturbance was reported on 187th Pl. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Sept. 4
A property matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … someone was reported intoxicated on Andrew Ln. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a gas drive-off was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area … suspicious activity was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Sept. 5
An assault was reported on Minnesota Ave. S./1st St. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 215th Ln. in the Isle area … a property matter was reported on 292nd St. … a domestic disturbance was reported on 187th Pl. in the McGregor area … two reports of theft were made on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area … harassment was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Partridge Ave. … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Sept. 6
A disturbance was reported on hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area … theft was reported on 246th St. in the Aitkin area … something unwanted was reported on 380th Ave. in the Hill City area.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
A property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Grouse St. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 220th St. in the McGrath area … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 420th Ave. in the Swatara area … a scam was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Eagle St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Pine St. N. in Hill City.
