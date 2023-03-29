I recently had my first newspaper article correction.
A few weeks ago, I said that the city of Aitkin had around 12,000 public trees. Turns out, my self-diagnosed dyscalculia got the best of me, the number version of dyslexia. When I hear the number “twelve hundred” my brain says yes, the number 12 and 100 has three numbers which will be zeros. This is the math that leads you to 12,000 instead of 1,200.
Did anyone else notice the 11,000 missing trees around the city? Seriously, people. It’s either that or nobody reads my articles.
As I’ve already mentioned, math is not my strongest subject. But by my calculations, for every one citizen of Aitkin there would be about 5.5 missing trees. For every square mile of the city, there are over 3,500 missing trees!
This is not the first time, nor the last, that this will happen to me. When I look back on my number-mishaps I feel angry. I’m irked that nobody noticed! How many teachers do you have to pass through to start classes in preschool and graduate college? A lot, I’m sure.
I think it’s all chalked up to girls being bad at math. It’s just natural to them. You know, not like a real learning disability or anything. Just inherently dumb.
I was actually pretty good at math up until the timed multiplication tests. Which makes a lot of sense because rushing with numbers is not my thing. This has followed me into adulthood where I calculate a 20% tip on a $10 bar tab on my phone’s calculator. God forbid I accidentally give our minimum wage workers less due to my brain’s calculator.
“Just double the tax!” people shout at me, like it’s good advice when numbers are there to betray you when leaving a tip.
I haven’t been formally diagnosed but I think about getting it done. At the end of the day, I ask myself why I would get diagnosed? It doesn’t matter. My math isn’t very rushed, nobody is forcing me to do multiplication tables. I think deep down, I feel this gut-wrenching insecurity that I’m dumb. I remind myself that there’s so many different kinds of smart. But at the end of the day, I grew up believing that the people who are good at math and science are the smart ones. Those are the people who get movies made about them. Solving the puzzle.
Artists? Their movies are tales about cutting off an ear or other forms of mental illness. Why would I want to be associated with that kind of smart?
