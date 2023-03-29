Olivia Johnson mug

Olivia Johnson

I recently had my first newspaper article correction. 

A few weeks ago, I said that the city of Aitkin had around 12,000 public trees. Turns out, my self-diagnosed dyscalculia got the best of me, the number version of dyslexia. When I hear the number “twelve hundred” my brain says yes, the number 12 and 100 has three numbers which will be zeros. This is the math that leads you to 12,000 instead of 1,200.

